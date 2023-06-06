Chch-made game proves a hit

Dredge, the video game, is killing it on the world stage.

Local Christchurch game developers Black Salt are blown away by the reception their game has met, with notable reviewers raving about the game’s appeal.

PlayStation Universe wrote "A dreadfully enticing horror experience" scoring the game a 9/10. "Kept me hooked" wrote the Guardian’s critic.

Bloody Disgusting gave Dredge 5/5, proclaiming the game to be "One of the most exciting indie titles in years!"

A creature from the deep threatens a tug boat in the game 'Dredge'. Image: Supplied

Dredge now occupies the top 1% of the market sold on Steam, a highly popular platform for gamers worldwide, with over 120 million active users.

More than half a million people have played the game in the first month of its release.

"You know, we knew we had a good game on our hands. We just didn't imagine it would go as widely as it has." said Nadia Thorn, CEO of Black Salt Games.

"It's a very well polished product, really well polished game and well executed in what it's trying to be."

Thorn said a lot of games were released too early and failed from game-breaking bugs, frustrating gamers and stopping them from getting fully involved in the game.

"With Dredge, you're really able to immerse yourself into it and it turns out that it caters for a wide array of players." she said.

Dredge programmer and writer Joel Mason. Photo: John Spurdle

Dredge began as an idea by the development team’s programmer, to make what are often small side missions involving fish, into a more compelling story.

"It was always going to be primarily a fishing game, and that did remain a big theme throughout development, but it evolved into a much more exploration and mystery focused game." Joel Mason, programmer and writer of Dredge, said.

Mason had never written for a video game before.

He said while it was a big challenge, he did enjoy giving the story a creepy, eldritch feeling, especially in his descriptions of the strange sea creatures inhabiting the world of the game.

- John Spurdle, Public Interest Journalism Fund