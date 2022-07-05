Christchurch's own 'Silicon Valley' to stay on Manchester St

A boutique version of Silicon Valley on Manchester St has secured a 15-year extension to its land-lease agreement with Christchurch City Council.

The EPIC Innovation Campus on Manchester St is home to about 15 local tech companies that, after 10 years of innovation, are now mixing it with the best on the world stage.

The venue was initially meant to be temporary, but the businesses thrived on working together.

Wil McLellan at the EPIC Innovation Campus on Manchester St. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Co-founder Wil McLellan said they could see the model was working and the tenants were happy.

They are fully self-funded and since its inception in 2012 the campus has injected an estimated $50 million into the local economy.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air