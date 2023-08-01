Concern for Lincoln school children's safety

There's growing concern in the Lincoln community about high road speeds, careless drivers and a lack of parking in the small rural town.

Some parents are worried about the danger posed to local primary school pupils who have to cross a busy road outside their school.

Chris Nord, principal of Lincoln Primary School, says there's an urgent need for action to mitigate this dangerous situation.

“The implementation of the 30km/h signs and speed restrictions around schools is not going to happen here for at least another six months - possibly 12 months - which is actually alarming for the safety of our students."

Children on the busy James St crossing outside their school. PHOTO: JOHN SPURDLE

Mr Nord said there's been many near-misses on the crossing, with buses and trucks backed up, and then cars driving down the inside while children are crossing the road.

He understands the major problem is there’s no money available to the council from Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency until the next round of funding, sometime next year.

“It's $160,00. In effect, that’s the price of someone getting hurt,” he said.

The speed limit outside Lincoln Primary School is currently 50km/h, but parents want to see it lowered to 30km/h along this busy stretch of road.

- By John Spurdle

Public Interest Journalism Fund