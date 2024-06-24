Disability sector rallies for voices to be heard

Taking their fight to the streets, the disability community rallies for their voices to be heard.

Members of Christchurch's disability community joined together on Monday as part of the 'Our Voices Count' campaign.

The protest was sparked by changes in March this year around purchasing guidelines for disabled people. Critics say that limits what can be purchased through government funding.

'Our Voices Count' Campaigner Nevé Billing said the rules have become far stricter.

"That's basically made it harder for people who receive that funding to actually use it for what they need it for".

Billing has a visual impairment and said since the changes were made, she had felt more disabled than ever.

"I am basically housebound. I've lost my independence and freedom and I know a lot of other people feel the same way".

She did not believe disabled people could now live their lives to the same standard as before.

Grant Cleland, trustee of Disability Leadership Canterbury, said the community was disappointed by the lack of consultation.

He wanted to ensure that disabled people had a voice around any future changes, and said the shake-up also affected carers and whānau.

"For them to be able to have a break or a rest or whatever, and it's also meaning for disabled people that they can't use transport, can't be out there as independently as possible. It's having an impact on education and employment."

The protesters wanted to highlight the difference flexible funding made to their community.

They planned to continue the campaign until their voices were heard and the changes reversed.

- By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air