Fitness classes for night 'clubbers'

A Christchurch businesswoman and personal exercise coach is behind a popular fitness class disguised as a night out clubbing.

'Clubbercise' Instructor Chloe Bodger. Photo: Supplied

Clubbercise fuses aerobics, dance and combat moves to create a fun, full-body workout with themed soundtracks ranging from 90s club bangers to house party classics.

Ibizafit owner Chloe Bodger hosts the classes three times a week at Rolleston Primary School and Christchurch South Intermediate.

Bodger said the "group fitness class" is a great way for people with busy schedules to still have fun.

"It's done in the dark with glow sticks to a playlist of club anthems from the 90s to now."

Bodger started Clubbercise - which is open to anyone over 18 - in Christchurch about six years ago after seeing how the unique cardio workouts had taken off in the UK.

They started out small but the number of regular participants has grown to about 50.

"One time I did a class for like two participants," Bodger said.

"It was kind of like a mini-rave, but I was just consistent and always making sure the class ran. And then we grew and grew and grew and grew."

She said the classes are mostly made up of women, aged 30 to 55, who want to unlock their inner party animal without the drag of a hangover the next day.

But Bodger encourages people of all fitness levels to come along and offers low-impact options.

She believes the workouts can also improve mental well-being.

"You can just relieve everything.

"And then you get that awesome dopamine hit we call the afterglow when you leave.

"And, you know, it can just carry you through and help build that mental resilience."

She admitted some "clubbers" feel a bit uncoordinated when they start out - but encourages people to dance like no one is watching because in that environment - no one really is.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/IbizaFitChloe or www.ibizafit.co.nz

-By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air