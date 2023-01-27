Group urges Chch Airport to shelve Tarras plan

A group of academics has written an open letter opposing plans for an international airport at Tarras.

Christchurch International Airport Ltd owns 750ha of land at Tarras and is expected to decide if it will proceed with plans for a new airport by the end of this year.

The academics say the airport should be shelved because it runs counter to New Zealand's commitment to substantially reduce its carbon emissions.

James Higham, Professor of Sustainable Tourism at the University of Otago, brought the group together, and says he and his peers strongly oppose the airport proposal.

“Given the available research and data - and there is plenty of it - it makes no sense whatsoever to build a new airport at Tarras - or anywhere else in New Zealand for that matter."

The world was on a "very, very tight timeframe'' to cut carbon emissions and the aviation industry was critical to achieving climate goals.

The site of the proposed Tarras airport looking towards Lake Dunstan Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Building a new airport at Tarras ran contrary to achieving decarbonisation, Prof Higham said.

The 11 academics, drawn from Otago, Canterbury, Lincoln, Victoria, Massey and Auckland Universities, have expertise in business, economics, climate science, sustainability, Māori and indigenous studies, tourism, the environment and agriculture.

The letter also raises concerns about negative impacts on Central Otago’s environment, flora and fauna, strain on regional infrastructure, impact on local and regional communities, wider economic consequences and the wellbeing of those living locally.

It was sent earlier this week to parties including the board of Christchurch Airport, the Central Otago District Council and the Otago Regional Council.

Central Otago mayor Tim Cadogan confirmed he received the letter.

"Prior commitments this week have not given me the chance to give the email from Professor Higham due attention. I have set aside time on Friday to read it and consider its contents and will be able to answer questions following that.''

Mayor stays out of airport debate

Cadogan says he respects but cannot debate with a group of 11 academics who strongly oppose building a new international airport at Tarras, because his council might be the decision-maker.

University of Otago professor of sustainable tourism James Higham brought the academic group together last year.

He and his peers sent a letter to Mr Cadogan, other business leaders and local and central Government politicians on Tuesday, outlining reasons why the project should be abandoned.

James Higham.

Prof Higham told theyesterday the new airport proposal by Christchurch International Airport Ltd (CIAL) "makes no sense whatsoever" at Tarras or anywhere else in New Zealand.

"No-one wants to prejudice the process" but it was important for such a nationally significant piece of infrastructure that people were well-informed about what was best for New Zealand, he said.

"At the moment there seems to be complete silence [about new airport building] on a national and global level," Prof Higham said.

Other recipients of the letter included the Christchurch City Council, the Otago Regional Council and CIAL.

Tim Cadogan.

Mr Cadogan thanked the group and said given their academic standing, their thoughts must be treated with respect.

"At this stage CODC is the organisation that a resource consent application will come to and in those circumstances, I do not believe it appropriate for me to comment for or against something that the organisation I lead may need to make a decision on in the future," he said.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger could not comment as he was in meetings.

Mr Cadogan would not say whether he supported any alternative airport options and

also declined to discuss whether the Minister for the Environment or the Environment Court should make the resource consent decision instead of the CODC.

Asked if he thought the academic group had provided enough evidence for CIAL to abandon the project, Mr Cadogan said "the question is academic as CIAL is permitted at law to make application to proceed with its proposal".

Associate Minister of Transport Kieran McAnulty said the legal process would require public consultation as well as approval from the Ministry for the Environment and Civil Aviation Authority.

Prof Higham said available research and data showed the world was on a "very, very tight timeframe" to cut carbon emissions.

Building a new airport at Tarras ran contrary to that, Prof Higham said.

CIAL Central Otago airport project director Michael Singleton confirmed his team had "read the letter with interest" and welcomed the perspectives.

The project was in its early stages and any call to stop it before benefits and impacts could be properly assessed was premature, he said.

Mr Singleton said his team believed a new airport could fit within New Zealand’s emissions targets and meet climate change challenges.

The 11 academics, drawn from Otago, Canterbury, Lincoln, Victoria, Massey and Auckland Universities, have expertise in business, economics, climate science, sustainability, Maori and indigenous studies, tourism, the environment and agriculture.