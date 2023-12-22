Japanese carollers delight mall shoppers

Some Christchurch shoppers got a special Christmas treat at lunchtime today, as a group of Japanese carollers brought a unique festive flavour to one of the city's busy malls.

The Canterbury Japanese Choir were among a lineup of groups invited to perform Christmas carols at the Palms Shopping Centre this month, helping create a festive atmosphere for appreciative shoppers.

Conductor Hiromi Hughes said they've had a great response from the Christchurch shoppers.

"We've been singing Christmas carols everywhere, in the last two weeks."

The all-women's choir was formed in 2005, as a way of promoting friendship and cultural exchange between New Zealand and Japan.

The Canterbury Japanese Choir proved a big hit with shoppers. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Hughes admits the choir wasn't supposed to be all women, it's just how it turned out.

"We love to sing. It's really enjoying Christmas time with the people."

But it's not just Japanese and English songs, the talented choristers also have some Spanish and te reo Māori pieces in their repertoire.

And with malls getting increasingly busy as people rush to complete their last minute shopping, the Japanese carollers are happy they've brought some Christmas cheer, giving shoppers the chance to pause and enjoy the holiday season.

- Geoff Sloan, Made with the support of NZ On Air