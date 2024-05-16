New York-style loft apartments for sale in one of Chch's oldest buildings

The multimillion-dollar repurposing of one of Christchurch's last great industrial buildings has reached a significant milestone.

The 140-year-old Wood's Mill on Wise St in Addington was damaged in the Canterbury earthquakes. It's been sitting vacant for years and has been targeted by vandals.

American structural engineer and developer Michael King bought the category-one heritage-listed former flour mill and grain store buildings in 2016.

He has now converted the upper part of the complex into 17 one and two-bedroom apartments, which are being sold from as low as $499,000 each.

King started the ambitious $9.5m redevelopment several years ago, which the team completed over three stages.

"We're taking a building from 1884, an old industrial building, and we're repurposing it for the future."

The 140-year-old Wood's Mill on Wise Street in Addington. Photo: Supplied

The apartments are due to be completed by August this year.

The first stage of the project has been finished, which saw four floors of office spaces created in the main mill area.

Hospitality and retail spaces were also created in phase two of the project. The existing theatre is also being revamped as a multi-purpose live performance and music venue, which will be able to host up to 800 people standing.

"We're going to bring back the Mill Theatre and we're going to do it a little different. We're going to bring it back as a multipurpose theatre that can be used for the community."

King is confident the ambitious multi-stage project is on track for completion later this year.

