Orchestral sounds liven up Christchurch libraries

The Christchurch Symphony Orchestra has partnered with Christchurch City Libraries to perform 11 free concerts, especially designed for children aged 2 to 6 years old.
Their first 45-minute concert at Fendalton Library featured a wind quartet, which combined song, dance, and storytelling to entertain the young crowd.
"We want to be as relevant as we can to the community and engage as many different types of people", she said.
"And concerts are not the only way of doing this. We love to get out and about in the community".
Musicians from the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra plan to continue their monthly interactive 'Music Trails through the Library' concerts at different library locations throughout the year.
Times and locations: https://my.christchurchcitylibraries.com/music-trails-through-the-library/
- By Geoff Sloan
Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air