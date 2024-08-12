Protesters march through central Christchurch

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in central Christchurch over the weekend to protest Israel's military action against Palestine.

The protesters gathered at Latimer Square on Saturday and marched to the Bridge of Remembrance as part of a national day of action, urging the New Zealand Government to take a firm stance against Israel and demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Chants of "Free Palestine" and signs reading "Israel, stop your apartheid" were prominent throughout the protest.

The demonstrators gathered in Latimer Square on Saturday. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The nationwide rallies come as the death toll in Gaza nears 40,000.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says the Government has been "very consistent" in its position.

He said New Zealand has been calling for a ceasefire for months, urging Hamas to release hostages and urging Israel to adhere to international law and open up access to aid.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air