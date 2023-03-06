Scott Base redevelopment reaches major milestone

The multi-million dollar redevelopment of New Zealand’s home on the ice has reached a major milestone.

January 2027 is the date set for the delivery to Antarctica of Scott Base's massive new research station, currently under construction in Timaru.

Once completed, the 10,000sqm building will be deconstructed and broken up into eight modules.

It will then be loaded aboard a specialist ship for the 3,700km journey to the frozen continent.

Scott Base's ageing buildings will be replaced by fit-for-purpose modular structures. Photo: Antarctica New Zealand

The expected arrival time will be exactly 70 years after the original base was opened in 1957.

The government allocated $344m to rebuild the ageing Scott Base buildings in 2021, along with upgrading its wind farm to allow the base to be powered by up to 97% renewable energy.

The new Scott Base research station is expected to be up and running in 2028, helping secure New Zealand’s scientific research program in Antarctica for another 50-plus years.

