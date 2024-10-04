Senior cyclists hit the road

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 'Wednesday Wheelies' social cycling group has been growing over the last eight years and now attracts up to 50 regular riders each week.
The cyclists range in age from 60 to 86.
Bill Harrison, 74, travels into Christchurch from Springston each week just to take part in the rides.
"It's changed my life, it's given me a good outlet and mixing with people.
"When you retire, you stop working.
"You've become a bit sort of insular and you know, you've got to get out and do stuff."
The leisurely rides range from 20 to 40 kilometres.
The groups follow cycleways and quiet back streets to avoid busy roads and intersections.
Co-ordinator Robert Fleming said the free social rides are popular, with 140 people on the informal group's email list.
"It's a turn-up if you're here, turn-up and go.
"There's no RSVPs, there's no membership, there's no nothing.
"It's just loosely a bunch of people of all walks of life."
"We started off with six of us riding up and down the cycleway into Hagley Park and around by the railway line," Fleming said.
"And we did that for two years and then we started to grow."
There's no lycra in sight, but a number of riders use technology to help them on their journeys, including e-bikes.
"There's none of that electric bike, acoustic bike sort of rivalry. You go the speed of the slowest person and it's not about power, it's about going places."
Fleming said the social cycling group is keen to continue helping the city's residents beat old age and have some fun along the way.
- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air