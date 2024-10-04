Senior cyclists hit the road

A group of keen Canterbury cyclists are proving age is no barrier.

The 'Wednesday Wheelies' social cycling group has been growing over the last eight years and now attracts up to 50 regular riders each week.

The cyclists range in age from 60 to 86.

Bill Harrison, 74, travels into Christchurch from Springston each week just to take part in the rides.

"It's changed my life, it's given me a good outlet and mixing with people.

"When you retire, you stop working.

"You've become a bit sort of insular and you know, you've got to get out and do stuff."

Bill Harrison heads out on a 'Wednesday Wheelies' social ride. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Riders set off from the St Albans Community Centre car park, travelling in small bunches at 5min intervals to different parts of the city, each led by an experienced cyclist.

The leisurely rides range from 20 to 40 kilometres.

The groups follow cycleways and quiet back streets to avoid busy roads and intersections.

Co-ordinator Robert Fleming said the free social rides are popular, with 140 people on the informal group's email list.

"It's a turn-up if you're here, turn-up and go.

"There's no RSVPs, there's no membership, there's no nothing.

"It's just loosely a bunch of people of all walks of life."

Photo: Geoff Sloan

The opening of the Papanui parallel cycleway in 2017 kicked things off for the group after some members of the St Albans Residents Association decided the cycleway needed to be used.

"We started off with six of us riding up and down the cycleway into Hagley Park and around by the railway line," Fleming said.

"And we did that for two years and then we started to grow."

There's no lycra in sight, but a number of riders use technology to help them on their journeys, including e-bikes.

"There's none of that electric bike, acoustic bike sort of rivalry. You go the speed of the slowest person and it's not about power, it's about going places."

Fleming said the social cycling group is keen to continue helping the city's residents beat old age and have some fun along the way.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air