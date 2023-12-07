Thousands of 'tough kids' rise to the challenge

More than 5,000 eager pupils from 50 primary and intermediate schools across Canterbury raced to see who was the toughest, as they ran, walked and crawled their way around the New Brighton Domain on this week.

The annual Tough Kid challenge is aimed at encouraging kids to be more active, and to get outdoors. The kids were decked out in fancy dress, negotiated foam and gunge along the 18 obstacle, 3.5km course.

Sport Canterbury community connector Isaac Sutherland said they had parents and teachers doing the course as well.

"It's not about becoming first, second or third. These kids and just dressing up, having a great day and just enjoying the course with their mates".

And the New Brighton Volunteer Fire Brigade were on hand to cool the children down, with little squirts from the fire hose.

Tough kid participants were challenged to overcome their fears and build their confidence. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The Tough Kid challenge was conceived in 2012, after the Christchurch earthquakes ruined sporting facilities and left many sport clubs without a home.

Primary Sports Canterbury sports director Mike Wilson said the fun event was aimed at challenging kids to stay active, build resilience, reduce screen time and improve their mental health.

"Cool bit of teamwork, so it's obviously really challenging. It's as challenging as they want it. They get to meet kids from other schools so they're making life friendships or reconnecting."

Wilson said the two day event was a fun way to celebrate the end of the school year. And while the kids all had a great time, parents might not be as happy, with washing machines set to be working overtime to clean all the wet and muddied clothes.

- By Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air