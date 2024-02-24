Troubled sports facility slowly taking shape

Christchurch’s troubled metro sports facility is slowly taking shape.

New images have just been released showing steady progress inside the new Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre.

A sneak peek inside the massive complex. Photos: Geoff Sloan

The massive complex on the corner of Moorhouse Ave and Antigua St is set to be the country's largest indoor sports and aquatics facility, when it's completed, but the project has been plagued with delays, and rapidly rising costs.

Work to make the building weathertight is almost complete, and asphalt's been laid for the main southern car park.

The first waterproofing has also been applied to the leisure and warm water pools, and work to install underfloor heating and lay a smooth surfacing for tiles is set to get under way.

The ambitious $365 million project was originally supposed to be finished by late 20-21.. but now hopes to open its doors for business by December this year.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air