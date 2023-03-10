Ultimate Frisbee proving a popular pastime

Ultimate Frisbee has been around for more than 30 years, and in that time has become a very popular sport – particularly with young people and university club groups.

While originally an activity for two people, it has evolved into a team sport, involving groups of seven players.

Te Atawhai Maginness, a university student and member of the Christchurch team Credo Ultimate, discovered the sport when she went to university.

"This is my favourite sport I've ever played, I live and breathe it, I love it," she said.

Frisbee throwing has its origins in America. A popular pastime was to toss empty Connecticut Frisbie Pie Company tins between two individuals for fun.

One day, Fred Morrison and his girlfriend were throwing a tin when they were offered money by a stranger for the pie dish.

Seeing a buck could be made, Morrison went on to manufacture the first commercially available frisbee in 1958.

Action from the recent Chalice City Open Womens Tournament in Christchurch. Photo: John Spurdle

Ultimate club president Rob Silberbauer, on learning you could play the game with more than two players, decided it was the thing for him.

"When I first heard of Ultimate Frisbee I just thought it was the thing you do at the beach with your friends and your family, just throwing a disc around.

"I didn't actually know it was a sport. And then I got into it and thought, yeah, this is my jam," Silberbauer said.

To play Ultimate Frisbee, you need to be physically fit, develop good handling skills, and be able to read a spinning disc, he said.

"The key is to judge how the frisbee is going to fall so you're in the right position to catch it."

- John Spurdle, Public Interest Journalism Fund