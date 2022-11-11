Vintage farm machinery a crowd pleaser

Vintage machinery of all types have always been a popular part of Christchurch's A&P Show.

New Zealand's biggest A&P Show and the South Island's largest community event is well under way. More than 100,000 people are expected through the gates over the three-day event.

NZ Vintage Machinery Club president Dave Reynolds says people's interest in preserving historic machines is rising.

Tractors of all shapes and sizes took part in the vintage machinery parade around the main arena. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The club now boasts more than 300 members.

"Our aim now is to concentrate on recruiting younger members. Most of our members are senior people".

The unofficial award for loudest display of the day yesterday went to Geraldine's Robbie Shefford with his impressive 'stretched' V8 Fordson Major-powered tractor capable of doing 50kmh.

An advocate for mental health issues, Shefford uses his powerful vintage vehicle as an icebreaker to get farmers and truck drivers to talk about their problems.

The New Zealand Agricultural Show finishes today with Show Day.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air