CORDE the new naming sponsor for City2Surf

Star Media regional manager Steve McCaughan with CORDE construction general manager Andrew Loader and stakeholder and communications advisor Kendal Richardson. Photo: Supplied

CORDE has become the principal naming sponsor for Canterbury’s iconic fun run - the City2Surf.

Construction general manager Andrew Loader said CORDE was “really proud” to support the March 16 event.

“We’re all about trusted connections with our communities. Our work on infrastructure and the City2Surf both help connect and bring our communities together,” he said.

CORDE constructs, maintains and operates key infrastructure on behalf of its clients throughout the South Island.

The company has been constructing the City to Sea Pathway West, on behalf of the city council, which the City2Surf course will follow.

Extending from Fitzgerald Ave to Kerrs Rd, the project is phase one of the 11km City to Sea Pathway. Phases two and three will continue along the Avon River to Pages Rd in New Brighton.

“The City2Surf is in excellent alignment with CORDE’s values of strengthening communities through infrastructure,” said Loader.

CORDE had been looking for ways to promote the new pathway to the public, he said.

“This is a real opportunity to expose communities to the pathway, especially through such a family-friendly event.”

Star Media regional manager Steve McCaughan was grateful for CORDE’s support.

“I’m really excited to have CORDE as our naming sponsor for 2025 as their values align perfectly with the goals and outcomes the City2Surf strives to deliver to the people of Christchurch.”

McCaughan is looking forward to making use of the new pathway when the first stage of construction is completed early next year.

“It’s going to be fantastic for us to utilise this for our event,” he said.