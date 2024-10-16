Fantastic chance to ally with the City2Surf fun run

Photo: City2Surf 2023

A great opportunity has arisen to become the principal naming sponsor of Canterbury’s iconic fun run - the City2Surf.

The naming sponsor has become available for the March 16, 2025, event, and offers a fantastic chance to be identified with a fun run that has been on Cantabrians' bucket lists for generations.

"The City2Surf is all about getting people moving," said Star Media regional manager Steve McCaughan.

"It’s all about having fun. It has been part of the community’s DNA for more than half a century."

"Generations of Cantabrians have participated over the decades - everyone knows someone who has been in the City2Surf.”

The return of the course from Latimer Sq to New Brighton in 2023 has been a resounding success, said McCaughan.

"It's been a winner with everyone with entries well up.

"And it will be even better in March with course upgrades, more entertainment and new ideas being implemented.”

There will be a great prize pool next year, including a trip for two from House of Travel to the Sydney City2Surf.

Home and Family is the event’s supporting charity for 2025.