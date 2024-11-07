Irresistible savings as Christchurch grocery stores celebrate first birthday

Save More shelves are well-stocked with a wide range of food and grocery items. Photo: Supplied

At a time when rising food prices have everyone talking, one of Christchurch’s newest grocery stores is celebrating its first birthday: Save More.

With two Christchurch locations now open – one in the Eastgate Shopping Centre, Linwood, and the other on Langdons Rd, Papanui – this fresh brand is already making a name for itself by offering unbeatable prices that locals can’t resist.

Save More isn’t a supermarket, it’s a treasure trove of discounted grocery items that families need and enjoy.

This innovative store specialises in clearance products that would otherwise go to waste – end-of-line products, items close to their best-before dates, and those with packaging changes.

The result? A shopping experience where you can find everything from chilled meats and ice cream to favourite snacks like chocolate, chips, and biscuits – all at prices that will save you money every time.

By buying in bulk and strategically sourcing products, Save More passes on the savings to its customers.

You don’t need to worry about quality – their products undergo regular testing to ensure they are 100 per cent safe to enjoy.

Photo: Supplied

Most shoppers won’t even notice a difference in quality.

Save More is on a mission to not only make everyday groceries affordable, but also to tackle food waste head-on.

By giving a second life to surplus stock, they are turning potential landfill waste into savings for customers. It’s a win-win – customers can enjoy fantastic prices while helping the environment.

Part of the value of shopping at Save More comes from the ever-changing inventory.

Because they don’t always restock the same items, savvy shoppers are encouraged to grab their favourite products while they are in stock.

Proudly rooted in the local community, Save More is also creating job opportunities for people of all ages.

With additional stores already open in Ashburton and Nelson, and more on the horizon, Save More is proud to be the South Island’s largest grocery clearance chain.

Don’t miss out on this exciting, and affordable shopping experience – head to Save More today and discover how you can waste less while saving more.