Beach volleyball giants to play in Chch

Phil Dalhausser (left) is set to hit the sand in Christchurch in February. Photo: GETTY IMAGES ​

One of the best beach volleyball players of all time is set to hit the sand in Christchurch in February.

American Phil Dalhausser will compete in the G.J. Gardner Homes NZ Beach Tour which takes place in Mt Maunganui, Auckland, and Christchurch in January and February.

The outdoor sand courts at the Pioneer Sport and Recreation Centre from February 9-11.

Known as ‘The Thin Beast,’ Dalhausser is one of the most decorated players in history, having won the American AVP Tour four years in a row and winning gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Across his 20-year career the 43-year-old has won 92 individual events, including two World Championship medals in 2007 and 2009, and he has won every major beach volleyball event in the world.

Volleyball New Zealand high performance beach coach Jason Lochhead said having the pair in the country is a massive coup for the sport – on and off the sand.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our New Zealand community to not only see and meet one of the best players ever in our game, but a chance for our players to play against him as well,” Lochhead said.

Dalhausser will play alongside his regular partner, American Taylor Crabb, who also boasts an impressive record.

Crabb won gold at the world tour event in Chetumal, Mexico, in 2019 and was named AVP MVP in 2018 and 2019.

By Sam Coughlan