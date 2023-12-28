Boys' High dominates Gillette Cup again

PACE: Alex Kirkland bowls against Otago Boys' High School. Photo: Ash Wanasinghe Photography

Depth.

That’s the key to Christchurch Boys’ High School’s continued domination of the Gillette Cup – the national secondary schools’ cricket competition.

Boys’ High claimed their 12th title at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln – extending their lead in the list of most titles won, well ahead of Auckland’s King’s College, who have won five.

Boys’ High cricket co-ordinator Rob Smith said the success is down to the depth they’ve built, with 18 cricket teams throughout the school.

“Over the years we’ve built successful systems and there’s good continuity with new players coming in each year.

“They understand what it takes to play and win at these competitions.”

RUN-SCORING: Toby Robinson scored the second-most runs in the tournament including a huge 132 not out. Photo: Ash Wanasinghe Photography

The title was claimed after Boys’ High won all five games at the competition, beating representatives from each of New Zealand’s major cricketing provinces.

Auckland’s Westlake Boys’ High School pushed them close but lost by 14 runs in the final game.

Left-arm fast bowler Alex Kirkland took the final wicket in that game to seal the title, and he, along with Chris Ellison, Toby Robinson and Nick Smith all represented Canterbury U19 at the recent national tournament.

Rob Smith said the boys all had excellent tournaments.

“All four of them have very bright futures moving into the big world next year.”

Opening batter Robinson scored 245 runs for the tournament, the second-highest and two runs behind first-placed Jordan van Zyl from Westlake Boys’.

That included a huge 132 not out against Wellington College.

Fast bowler Nick Smith also took 12 wickets to finish top of the bowling standings, and Kirkland took 10 to finish fourth.

Of the 12-man squad for the tournament, only five will be staying for 2024 with the rest finishing school, and Rob Smith said next year has to be a new start.

“There’s lots of competition, especially in the Christchurch qualifiers which are really tough,” said Rob Smith.

“But this year’s success is a great foundation and we’ll definitely have a go.”

By Sam Coughlan