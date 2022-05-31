Call to replace quake-damaged bollards to stop rubbish dumping

People have been dumping rubbish in the Spreydon Domain car park. Photo: Supplied

A sports club official is calling on Christchurch City Council to fund bollards at the Spreydon Tennis Club to stop illegal rubbish dumping.

Kelly Perazzolo. Photo: Canterbury Horticultural Society

President Kelly Perazzolo is making a bid to have the Spreydon Domain car park upgraded following concerns of rubbish dumping and overcrowding.

Perazzolo was at the Waitai Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board's latest meeting, requesting repairs on the car park.

He told the board the bollards at the entrance of the car park were damaged in the 2010/11 earthquakes and are no longer used.

He said while there was a city council-owned padlock and chain being operated by security, it would be better to have the bollards operational again.

“In recent years, there has been an ongoing and worsening problem with vehicles entering and rubbish being dumped,” Perazzolo wrote in a letter to the board.

“Bollards would act as an additional deterrent.”

The earthquake-damaged bollards. ​Photo: Supplied

Perazzolo estimated the combined membership of the Spreydon Tennis Club, the Kereru Sports and Cultural Club and the future lessee of Coronation Hall will see more than 900 potential using the car park.

Perazzolo raised other issues with the car park, such as the fading parking lines, including disabled parks.

He said this results in vehicles double parking, which adds to the issue of congestion in the car park, particularly on Saturdays during sport.

Perazzolo also said in his letter the asphalt surfacing was in poor condition, causing weeds to grow in the stormwater drains.

Perazzolo questioned if the repairs to the car park would be carried out alongside the Coronation Hall repairs this year, which sits opposite the tennis club.

The board has requested staff advice on options to upgrade the car park and whether this can be done with the Coronation Hall rebuild.