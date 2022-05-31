Call to replace quake-damaged bollards to stop rubbish dumping

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Perazzolo was at the Waitai Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board's latest meeting, requesting repairs on the car park.
He told the board the bollards at the entrance of the car park were damaged in the 2010/11 earthquakes and are no longer used.
He said while there was a city council-owned padlock and chain being operated by security, it would be better to have the bollards operational again.
“In recent years, there has been an ongoing and worsening problem with vehicles entering and rubbish being dumped,” Perazzolo wrote in a letter to the board.
“Bollards would act as an additional deterrent.”
Perazzolo raised other issues with the car park, such as the fading parking lines, including disabled parks.
He said this results in vehicles double parking, which adds to the issue of congestion in the car park, particularly on Saturdays during sport.
Perazzolo also said in his letter the asphalt surfacing was in poor condition, causing weeds to grow in the stormwater drains.
Perazzolo questioned if the repairs to the car park would be carried out alongside the Coronation Hall repairs this year, which sits opposite the tennis club.
The board has requested staff advice on options to upgrade the car park and whether this can be done with the Coronation Hall rebuild.