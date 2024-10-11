Cashmere, Elmwood to reignite tennis rivalry for interclub opener

James Watt. Photo: Tennis NZ

Champions Cashmere have a tough first round draw against their old rivals Elmwood when Tennis Canterbury’s premier men’s interclub starts on Saturday.

Cashmere have the advantage of playing at home with almost the same line-up as last year’s title winning team.

Elmwood’s squad of 13 will be led by James Watt who last week won the doubles title at the International Tennis Federation $25,000 men’s world tour tournament in Cairns.

Long serving Cashmere player Tim McHarg is missing from the premier line-up, instead opting to manage and mentor the women’s premier team, which includes five secondary school players.

“I’m looking forward to it. All of them like playing team sport and I want to work with them on playing doubles. It’s important they have fun playing together and I’m confident they will show a lot of improvement during the season.”

His brother Johnny spent much of last season injured but returns to his premier team with the Meredith brothers – James, Tim and Matt – as well as Harry Weeds and Lucas Evans, the two-time Canterbury Open champion who will take up a tennis scholarship in the United States early next year.

Elmwood’s team includes Jack Tiller, Mid Canterbury coach and promising country

juniors Josh Gilbert and Ryan Watt, along with the Darling brothers, Elliot and Lawrence, Tom Batt and Alistair and Lachie Hunt.

Runner-up in last season’s competition, Bishopdale, will also field almost the same team, with William Schneideman in the top slot supported by Grayson Cullen, Madison Aubrey and club coach Gareth Robb.

On Saturday they play neighbours Burnside Park, who are led by Remi Feneon and include Finn Emslie-Robson, Jordan Edwards and Rene Dumont. Te Kura Hagley will host Edgeware.

In the women’s competition last year’s championship winner team, Elmwood, play Shirley at Shirley, while Te Kura Hagley play Waimairi at Waimairi and Cashmere take on another young team, Bishopdale, at Bishopdale.

Elmwood retain their top three players from last season – Abby Mason, Tessa McCann and Louise Oxnevad. Te Kura Hagley’s formidable line-up includes Beth Williamson, Michelle Kelsen and Adele Orangi.

