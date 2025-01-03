Cashmere mates pegged to become NZ's best croquet players

Levi Franks will compete in the Openshaw Shield in Tasmania and the U21 world championships in Florida this year. PHOTO: SAM COUGHLAN

Seven years ago four young friends from Christchurch took up an unexpected sport - not knowing they would become some of the best players in New Zealand.

Josh Winter, twins Myles and James Duggan (all 21), and Levi Franks, 20, started playing croquet in late 2017 and then began competing in 2018 while at Cashmere High School.

They have had big success since then - with a high point of representing New Zealand at the U21 golf croquet world championships last year and winning numerous national titles.

They will all compete at the open national championships in Nelson which starts on Monday.

It was Winter who started things off.

Josh Winter (left), Myles Duggan, James Duggan, and Levi Franks before the national secondary schools competition in 2018. Photo: Supplied

When his mum Lisa, who wanted him to try something new, got a flyer in the letterbox from the Cashmere Croquet Club about a give-it-a-go day, she told him to head along.

“I didn’t know what it was, and I really didn’t want to go, but I went down,” said Winter who was 14 at the time.

“I was into pool at the time so she thought I would like croquet.”

He went with a friend, Matthew Sherman, who no longer plays, and shortly afterwards got his other mates involved.

“Myles had a sleepover at my house and we were bored in the morning, so we decided to play croquet a bit.

“We started playing, then James and Levi turned up about a half a month later.”

They were all sporty kids - Winter played football with James and Myles Duggan.

He isn’t sure exactly what kept them coming back but said they were having a lot of fun.

“I don’t think we would have kept playing if we didn’t enjoy it!”

The foursome were all among the top eight players at the recent U21 nationals. Myles Duggan (second-left), Josh Winter (fourth-left), Levi Franks (fourth-right), James Duggan (second-right). PHOTO: CROQUET NZ

Golf croquet was the choice for the foursome - a shorter, less complex version of the game where each player plays one shot at a time.

The first to get a ball through seven hoops is the winner.

It’s similar, but not identical, to association croquet - the more traditional version of the sport where players can take more than one shot in sequence as a reward for getting a ball through a hoop or hitting another ball.

The first to get through each of the six hoops twice and then hit the centre pole is the winner.

Last month, the foursome competed at the U21 nationals in Palmerston North, where Franks took out the singles competition, beating James Duggan in the semi-finals while Winter was another semi-finalist.

Myles Duggan lost to his brother in the quarter-finals and the twins also made the final of the doubles competition, losing to another sibling duo, Wellington’s Jessica and Nathan Bullen.

Franks is also among the top players in the country for all ages, having won the national championship singles once and doubles three times – twice with Winter and once with James Duggan.

James Duggan. PHOTO: CROQUET NZ/MARK DUGGAN

He will be a part of the national team heading to Tasmania for the Openshaw Shield – the world teams championship – in February, and the U21 world championship in Florida in April.

“My goal is to win a world championship,” Franks said.

Josh Winter was the first to take up croquet after his mum got a flyer in the mailbox. PHOTO: CROQUET NZ/MARK DUGGAN

“Next year I have two chances – I think the under 21 worlds will be my best chance.

"The biggest thing with the open worlds is I’ve got my whole life to try and win it."

They will not be the only Cantabrians at the nationals – defending champion Logan McCorkindale, 24, is from Ashburton originally but now lives in Christchurch and will be competing alongside his brother Reece.

Paul Kaiser, 20, lives and studies in Christchurch after moving from Palmerston North and will team up with James Duggan for the doubles competition.

Jason Hodgett, who competed at the U21 world championship in 2019, will also be taking part.

Former world No 1 Chris Clarke and his wife Jenny, a reserve for the Openshaw Shield team, will compete only in the doubles.

James Duggan looked back fondly on the foursome’s journey so far.

“Croquet has brought us really close together, and it’s just a whole lot of great memories over the six years,” he said.

“I look back and it’s one of the best times of my life.”