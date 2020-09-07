Monday, 7 September 2020

Djokovic kicked out of US Open

    Novak Djokovic. Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
    World number one Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified in the US Open fourth round after striking a line judge with a ball following a point during the first set of his match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

    Djokovic was becoming frustrated after failing to take the opening set and suffering a fall, and having dropped serve to trail 5-6, he hit a ball reasonably hard to the back of the court, striking a female line judge.

    He immediately apologised and stood over her before becoming involved in a lengthy exchange with the tournament referee.

    Under the rules of the game there is no option other than a default, and despite Djokovic's pleadings that he had not meant to hit the official, he was eventually disqualified.

    Djokovic shook hands with a stunned Carreno Busta and trudged off to face the music.

    It was an incredible end to the top seed's hopes of winning an 18th Grand Slam title -- something that had looked increasingly likely as the fortnight progressed.

    "It's the right decision," Tim Henman, who was disqualified from Wimbledon for a similar incident in 1995, told Amazon Prime.

    "He is not aiming for the line judge, but has hit the ball away and you have to be responsible for your actions." 

