Edgeware to host Rafa Nadal Academy camps for aspiring tennis players

Aspiring Canterbury tennis players will have a chance next month to train with an international coaching team from the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain.

The camps are being held at Edgeware from April 22, with sessions for juniors and adults.

The Mallorca-based academy will hold similar camps across Australia and in Auckland before the Christchurch events.

“Our goal is to offer aspiring recreational and competitive players the chance to train like a pro, without having to travel too far to do so,” said Joan Pons, the academy’s Spain-based spokesperson.

Academy coaching director Joel Figueras has worked with the Mexican Davis Cup team, players on the ATP tour, and for the United States Tennis Association player development programme.

Said Edgeware coach Nick Jenkins: "This is a huge opportunity for all players to have a bulk amount of training in a short timeframe and we are looking forward to seeing the results.

"It’s a privilege to have the Rafa Nadal Academy come to our club."

By Diane Keenan