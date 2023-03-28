Ex-All Blacks join rescue helicopter fundraising bike ride

Richie McCaw. Photo: supplied

Three former All Blacks are hitting the road from Queenstown to Invercargill to raise money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

All Blacks great and Westpac ambassador Richie McCaw will join fellow 2011 World Cup winners Mils Muliaina and Jimmy Cowan on the annual 250km Westpac helicopter appeal bike ride on May 12.

The trio will join 80 other riders in a quest to raise funds for the Lakes District Air Rescue Trust.

Participants raised $44,000 in last year’s ride, taking the overall total to $755,000 since the event began.

"It’s a huge day and a really big ride for a great cause," Mr McCaw said.

"The rescue choppers are really important to me and my family because they’re always there when you need them.

"They give people peace of mind that help is never far away, so it’s great to be able to give something back by raising money to keep them flying.

"It’ll be great having Mils and Jimmy alongside me for support, although I’m sure there will be some good-natured ribbing out there on the road as well."

Mr McCaw played 148 tests for the All Blacks, Mr Muliaina played 100 tests while Mr Cowan played 51 tests.

Chopper Bike Ride organiser and Westpac NZ Otago and Southland regional manager Phil Taylor said the presence of three All Blacks was a huge fundraising boost for the local chopper trust.

"The Lakes District Air Rescue Trust flew 640 missions last year, saving dozens of lives and making a huge difference to so many families in the region," Mr Taylor said.

"Every dollar raised in our Chopper Appeal month of May will help them continue that lifesaving service, which is why we’re so grateful to anyone who gets involved in this great event."

Now in its 12th year, the Chopper Bike Ride will start before dawn at Westpac’s Frankton branch and wind its way southward via Gore, finishing up at Westpac Invercargill around 5.30pm.