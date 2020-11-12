Thursday, 12 November 2020

Fireworks expected on and off the track at Ruapuna Speedway

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport

    By Alan Batt

    Rolleston sprintcar racer Jamie Duff at Ruapuna recently. Photo: Mainland Photos
    Rolleston sprintcar racer Jamie Duff at Ruapuna recently. Photo: Mainland Photos
    Bringing the carnival to Show Weekend is the aim of the Ruapuna Speedway tomorrow night when it holds a monster fireworks display to complement a night of racing.

    Ruapuna Speedway president Rob Roxburgh said it was the club’s desire to create a ‘family night out’ with carnival rides, clowns, performers, fireworks and the racing.

    “We have got one of the local sideshow operators bringing a couple of rides along with the Astroliner and Sidewinder being parked trackside," Roxburgh says.

    "There is a free bouncy castle for the younger ones, clowns and performers.

    "On top of that we had a really good opening race meeting in October and the break in between race meetings has seen competitor numbers climb in several classes."

    The star performer at that opening meeting was Rolleston-based sprintcar racer Jamie Duff, who was just 0.4 of a second off the long-standing one-lap record of 12.687, set by eight-time national champion Allan Wakeling in 2004.

    Duff has vowed that, should the track be in top condition again, he will have a crack at that time.

    He will face some stiff competition tomorrow with a number of visiting drivers planning on appearing including Nelson's Brett Sullivan who has spent the past two summers racing in Australia, and Cromwell's 'Slammin' Sam O'Callaghan who always runs hot at Ruapuna.

    Speedway fans will also be enthused about the prospect of seeing long-time midget car standout David Kerr of Southbridge taking part in the 850hp V8 sprintcars.

    Although it is an older car Kerr is the sort of driver who will shake the bugs out of it quickly.

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter