Former All Blacks prop John Afoa debuts for Crusaders

John Afoa on the burst against the Waratahs:Getty Images

Two days after stepping off a long-haul flight from France, John Afoa made a shock return to New Zealand rugby in the Crusaders’ crushing win over the Waratahs.

The former All Blacks prop answered an SOS from the injury-hit defending champions and today played his first match on these shores since leaving for Europe after lifting the World Cup in 2011.

The 39-year-old, who made his professional debut for Auckland in 2002, became the oldest player in Super Rugby history and showed no ill effects from an arduous journey to Christchurch.

“It was all economy — it was coming out of my own pocket,” Afoa told Sky Sport. “The last couple of days have been a bit of a whirlwind but I’m really enjoying it.

“Watching these guys on TV, whether in Super Rugby or the national team, it was just nice to meet them in person.”

Afoa never looked out of place during a 49-minute stint at tighthead, leading his side with nine tackles in the first half while winning a scrum penalty.

The debutant even made a clean break and could have set up a try had Codie Taylor held on to his sharp pass, before leaving the field to the type of ovation enjoyed by few Blues centurions in Canterbury.

“When the call came, it didn’t matter whether it was the Crusaders or Blues, I was just keen to come back home and play in front of New Zealanders and my family,” Afoa said.

“It’s been amazing. I don’t have many moons left in my career — I think this is maybe the last year. So when the call came, I couldn’t say no.

“I’ve played rugby a long time, I enjoy meeting new people and playing the game. Coming down to the Crusaders has been great.”

Afoa left New Zealand aged 28 and with 38 tests to his name, beginning his OE at Ulster before enjoying a standout career in the English Premiership. He joined French club Vannes on a contract that will take him past 40, finding the sudden transition to Super Rugby “much different” to his day job.

“A lot of counter-attack, a lot of ball in play,” Afoa said. “I was praying for a few more scrums and a few more lineouts, but I was able to get through it.”

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson would have been grateful for that. After Joe Moody became his fourth prop to be lost for the season, Robertson said during the week he had a “special” replacement on the way.

Afoa helped set the platform for a dominant bonus-point victory that left the Crusaders close to locking up second spot, though the injury bug continued to strike.

First, Cullen Grace was forced off early with an apparent knee injury, continuing a luckless run for the No 8. Then, late in the game, David Havili limped off with a hamstring strain that could prove damaging to the defending champions’ playoff prospects.

Aside from the injuries, just about everything went right for the Crusaders once they had shaken off an ill-disciplined and turnover-heavy opening to the game.

Leicester Fainga’anuku paid the price for repeated infringements with a trip to the bin — a rare blemish in an otherwise outstanding performance following his late shift to centre — but the Crusaders were in control once Havili had grabbed the opener.

The hosts’ maul was once more effective, with Taylor and Sione Havili Talitui making it a competition-leading 11 tries from the manoeuvre, and Fergus Burke was elusive at the back as the Waratahs never threatened to repeat last season’s upset.

Crusaders 42 (David Havili, Codie Taylor, Mitchell Drummond, Fergus Burke, Richie Mo’unga, Sione Havili Talitui tries; Mo’unga 6 cons)

Waratahs 18 (Jake Gordon, Dylan Pietsch, Nephi Leatigaga tries; Ben Donaldson pen)

Halftime: 28-8

By Kris Shannon