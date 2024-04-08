Former St Thomas' student takes on U20 world cross country champs

Former Christchurch student Daniel Prescott has placed 66th in the men’s U20 cross country at the world championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Prescott, a former St Thomas’ College student, finished the 8km race in 26min 7sec. He was one of 92 athletes competing.

The 18-year-old was the third best placed Kiwi, behind Matt Hill and Elliott Pugh, who finished within a 10th of a second of each other in 48th and 49th respectively.

Prescott will attend Providence College in the United States from August.

He is in contention to run the 1500m at the junior world championships in Peru, with the squad set to be named in mid-April.

The U20 cross country event was dominated by East African athletes. Kenyans Samuel Kiribathi and Matthew Kipkoech Kipruto were first and third, with Ethiopian Mezgebu Sime second.

The top 15 finishers were all from Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda.