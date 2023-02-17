Game On a one-stop sport shop at Te Pae

The focus the free family event, Game On, this Sunday will be on providing a fun, interactive and inclusive day, with plenty of opportunities to try new things and discover what’s on offer in Canterbury. Photo: Supplied

An expo to encourage more Cantabrians into sport and active recreation activities will host its inaugural event at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.

The focus of Game On, a free family event on Sunday, will be on providing a fun, interactive and inclusive day, with plenty of opportunities to try new things and discover what’s on offer in Canterbury, Te Pae’s director of event services Nicolette Elia said.

Nicolette Elia.

Te Pae has partnered with Serious Fun Ltd to host the event – the first of its kind for the city. Sport Canterbury is the principal sponsor.

“Ōtautahi Christchurch is well known as a great city for sport and the outdoors, so we are looking forward to providing local residents of all ages and abilities with a fun, interactive one-stop shop where they can learn about the sport and active recreation opportunities that are available, and then sign up, join in and get active,” Elia said.

More than 40 community and recreation groups have expressed interest in participating in the event. Groups confirmed include Mainland Football, Christchurch Netball, Canterbury Rugby, Special Friends Sports Trust, Tri Rugby, The Halberg Foundation,

Badminton Canterbury, Canterbury Cricket, Rugby League Canterbury, Table Tennis Canterbury, Canterbury Triathlon, Canterbury Ultimate Frisbee, Women in Sport Waitaha, Canterbury Handball and Canterbury Baseball.