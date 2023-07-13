Grimaldi snares surprise bronze at World Champs

Holly Robinson was pipped to a podium finish at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris last night.

The Dunedin javelin thrower finished fourth in her F46 class, with a season’s best of 38.97m.

Great Britain’s Hollie Arnold won gold, with her season’s best throw of 41.06m, and Serbia’s Saska Sokolov secured silver, with her personal best of 39.96m.

Daniela Naibys Gil Morillo, of Venezuela, who sat fifth for most of the competition, jumped to third with her final throw of 39.40m.

Robinson, who has been returning from minor elbow surgery, was the last to throw out of the 16 athletes.

She started strongly with a throw of 36.36m to sit in second place, 1m behind defending champion Arnold.

She soared to provisional gold in the second round with her throw of 38.97m.

But that did not last long, when Sokolov produced a stunning throw of 39.64m to leap into top spot.

Robinson struggled through the third and fourth round, producing fouls, and a 36.77m fifth attempt to remain in bronze contention.

But Morillo flew with her final throw to steal third and another foul pushed Robinson to fourth.

"It was a pretty frustrating last round, but we had a plan to get that Paris slot next year (the top four finishers earn a slot for their country at the Paris Paralympics) with the aim of defending my title," Robinson said.

"I’m disappointed not to make the podium, but I have to be realistic. At the moment this is where I’m at. Coming back from injury over the past few months to gain my slot ... I’m pretty happy with that."

Dunedin athlete Anna Grimaldi poses for the cameras after securing a bronze medal in the women’s 100m T47 final on day four of the World Para Athletics Championships at Stade Charlety in Paris yesterday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Earlier yesterday, Dunedin athlete Anna Grimaldi stunned to win bronze, her first global track medal, in the T47 100m final.

She finished in 12.32sec, within 0.01sec of the personal best she recorded during Tuesday’s heat.

Ecuador’s Kiara Rodriguez pipped defending champion Brittni Mason, of the United States, to win gold and Mason won silver.

Grimaldi was ecstatic, sprinting to the New Zealand team in the stands, where world shot put champion Lisa Adams embraced her, alongside team manager and Dunedin coach Raylene Bates.

Grimaldi, traditionally a long jumper, was ranked ninth heading in to the 100m heats.

"I wasn’t expecting to be in the hunt for a medal ... I thought maybe yesterday and setting an Oceania record was a fluke.

"I’m not a 100m runner, I’m a long jumper, but I guess now I’m sort of a 100m runner."

By Kayla Hodge