Hawks secure win over Nuggets

The Otago Nuggets slipped to a 116-105 loss to the Hawke’s Bay Hawks in Napier this afternoon.

The match was evenly contested but the home team won the final quarter 28-17 to clinch the win.

Isaiah Moore poured in 30 points for the home team, while Joshua Roberts pulled in 20 rebounds.

For the Nuggets, Tai Webster top-scored with 27 points and he also dished eight assists. Kimani Lawrence also contributed strongly for the Nuggets with 22 points.