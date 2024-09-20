Watch: First look inside players' area under new stadium stand

The public has been given their first look inside the player facilities and tunnel being built under the west stand of Christchurch's new $683 million stadium.

The latest video update on the construction of One New Zealand Stadium (Te Kaha) released on Friday takes viewers inside the new home of the Crusaders.

Christchurch City Council project director Kent Summerfield said key works like the roof installation and fit-out of the player facilities are making good progress.

The video shows the progress made on the ground floor of the west stand where the players' facilities are located.

The Te Kaha Project remains on budget and on track for an April 2026 opening. Photo: Newsline

Summerfield said the gib is now up in the players' area and painting is under way. The door frames are also progressing well, he said.

Photo: Newsline

Similar work is under way on all four floors of the west stand, with the ground floor closest to completion.

"Elsewhere on site the steelwork installation on the northwest stand is well advanced, and concrete pours to level one have commenced," Summerfield said.

He said the northwest stand will be the last area to be built out.

Summerfield said another significant milestone was the installation of the oculus roof trusses.

The roof trusses span the field of play from east to west.

Each truss is being installed in three sections which are supported by hydraulic frames as they are welded into place.

“Each roof truss takes approximately one month to install, and then the hydraulic frames are relocated to support the installation of the next roof truss," Summerfield said.

The roof steelwork will continue into next year, moving progressively from south to north.

From late November, the roof cladding will go on after each roof truss has been installed.

Summerfield said the stadium remains on budget and on track to open in April 2026.

"With the majority of key works occurring at height, we can be impacted by the weather, particularly the wind. But the team continue to make exceptional progress."

The roofed stadium bordered by Hereford, Madras, Tuam, and Barbadoes Sts will have a seating capacity of 30,000 (25,000 permanent and 5000 temporary) for sporting events and 36,000 for large music events. It will also feature world-class acoustics, continuous concourses, 23 corporate suites, a large function lounge, terraces, and 23 food and beverage outlets.