Member of Phoenix coaching staff reportedly tests positive for coronavirus

Wellington Phoenix players and staff. Photo: Photosport

A member of the Wellington Phoenix coaching staff has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The Daily Telegraph have reported that a member of the A-League football team's coaching unit tested positive, as did a player from the Newcastle Jets.

The Phoenix have been approached for comment.

The report claimed that the Jets player is asymptomatic, and only found out he had coronavirus when he was tested when attempting to board a plane earlier this week. As a result, the Jets squad is now in self-isolation.

The Phoenix squad is already in self-isolation after returning home to New Zealand after the A-League season was suspended on Tuesday. They had earlier been in self-isolation in Sydney, preparing to complete the season, before it was called off.