NZ squads brimming with young Avon talent

Nine Avon rowers have been selected in New Zealand age group crews after the club’s successful campaign at the national championships.

Seven Avon rowers feature in the under-21 squad to take on Australia and Canada at a regatta on Lake Karapiro in July.

Grace Farrell, Jemma Burrowes, Orla Fitzgerald, and coxswain Isabella-Hope Murray are in the women’s team, while Connor Bacchus, Henry Kirk and Sam Wilson are in the men’s team.

Fitzgerald, 18, said it was great to see so many Avon rowers make the under-21 squad after a long and challenging season.

“I’m looking forward to elevating my rowing abilities on and off the water and gaining good development over the winter months before the summer rowing season begins again,” Fitzgerald said.

The Otago University student said Rowing New Zealand has made representing your country while studying more achievable this year. “So I’m really excited for some international competition,” she said.

Avon have a number of rowers in the under-23 squad. Oliver Welch was selected in the under-23 men’s pair alongside Waikato’s Josh Vodanovich, while Ben Mason will race in the under-23 men’s single, subject to medical clearance.

The New Zealand under-23 men’s coxed quad, based in the United States, is expected to be named in June ahead of the world rowing under-23 championships in Bulgaria in July.

Avon won the Centennial Oar trophy at the national champs on Lake Ruataniwha last month after being named the top overall club for the second consecutive year.

As a result of their success, Avon will be well-represented in the national elite trial on Lake Karapiro from March 18-23 with Ben Mason, Ben Taylor, Flynn Watson, Thomas Russel and Will Gilbert taking part in the men’s trial and Canterbury Rowing Club members Davina Waddy, Lucy Spoors, Phoebe Spoors and Shannon Cox set to feature in the women’s trial.

