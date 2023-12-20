Promising Foulkes on fringe of U19 World Cup

Robson Foulkes in action for Canterbury U19s against Northern Districts. PHOTO: EMMA BREITMEYER

Darfield all-rounder Robson Foulkes has broken into the international arena for the first time.

The 18-year-old is a reserve in the squad for the U19 World Cup in South Africa next month following a run of good form for Canterbury U19 in the national tournament.

Foulkes will not travel to South Africa but is on standby in the event of an injury.

He said he was happy to be part of it.

“I wasn’t involved with the team for the qualifiers, so I didn’t really have any expectations.”

Despite not travelling with the main squad, Foulkes was content to be named.

Said Foulkes: “You’re never hoping for an injury, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

“Anything can happen and it would be nice to receive a call.”

Foulkes takes the wicket of Northern Districts' Ewald Schreuder. PHOTO: EMMA BREITMEYER

Foulkes’ call-up came after a successful U19 national tournament, where he captained Canterbury to a third placing.

He scored 298 runs across six games, averaging just under 50 with a high-score of 95, while also taking seven wickets, and said his form pushed his case for inclusion.

“I remember thinking to myself ‘I need to have a good tournament’ – it would have been nice to get some hundreds though.”

He took over captaincy from fellow Darfield representative Cameron Paul, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in Canterbury’s first game.

Paul was in line to be named in the World Cup squad before his injury and at 18 has already made his senior debut for Canterbury.

Foulkes said he is a massive loss.

“It’s gutting for him, he was vice captain (for the World Cup qualifiers) so would likely have been in that team.”

And looking long-term, Foulkes wants to join his older brother Zac in the senior Canterbury team.

Said Foulkes: “That’s definitely a big future goal for me.”

“Firstly I want to cement myself in the Canterbury Country squad for the Hawke Cup and make a few appearances for Canterbury A.

“Whatever happens after that, happens.”

For now, he’ll just be keeping himself fit and ready if the call comes to fly to South Africa next month.

By Sam Coughlan