Rams re-sign Tall Blacks centre after injury-hit season

Tall Blacks centre and University of Virginia stalwart Jack Salt is on track to make his NBL debut for the Canterbury Rams in 2021. Photo: Supplied

The Canterbury Rams have persevered with promising Tall Blacks centre Jack Salt, re-signing the London-born Aucklander in anticipation of a long-awaited debut for the NBL franchise.

Salt joined the Rams ahead of last season’s NBL Showdown but a knee injury prevented him from suiting up for the beaten semi-finalists.

The 2.08m Salt first piqued Canterbury’s interest while playing NCAA division one ball for the championship-winning University of Virginia roster in 2019.

Salt made 106 appearances for the Cavaliers, primarily as a defensive specialist, since being signed by Virginia in 2013.

After college, he turned out for the Phoenix Suns in last year’s NBA Summer League after failing to get drafted.

Salt, who has also played in Poland with Trefl Sopot, has 12 international caps for the Tall Blacks and is keen to add to that facet of his CV after concentrating on off-court pursuits during his rehabilitation.

The 24-year-old was involved in the Rams mentoring and schools’ programmes before returning to training.

“We are excited to have Jack on board for the 2021 season, he epitomises resilience, toughness and leadership – all qualities we value at our club,” said Rams head coach Mick Downer.

“We look forward to Jack being a key part of our group.”

Salt appreciated the patience the Rams head office had shown him during a frustrating period on the sideline.

“The Rams organisation has been extremely professional and understanding with me over the past year. I can’t wait to get back on the court in April,” he said.

The Rams recorded a 4-win 10-loss regular season record to tail the seven-team showdown.

But they fared better in the finals series, advancing to the semis where they were eliminated by eventual champions, the Otago Nuggets.

The 40th edition of the NBL tips off on April 24, and will return to a 10-team home and away format after the 11-time champion Wellington Saints, fellow powerhouse Southland Sharks and the Hawke’s Bay Hawks sat out the Auckland-based showdown.

Further details on the Canterbury Rams schedule, ticketing and memberships are available at https://canterburyrams.basketball.