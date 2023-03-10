Seven national titles for Sykes

Canterbury's Amelia Sykes has won seven elite titles in her sixth appearance at the track cycling national championships. Photo: Supplied

Young cyclist Amelia Sykes claimed seven elite titles at the national track championships in Invercargill.

It was the most successful nationals to date for the Canterbury rider and her sixth appearance at the event.

“It’s been my best year, and probably the highest level I’ve ever raced in,” she said.

Sykes, 18, who has trained at Cycling New Zealand high performance camps, dominated the endurance events at last week’s nationals, winning the 3000m individual pursuit final (3m 37.5sec) and the points race with 41.

She was also the only rider to collect 20 bonus points for lapping the field.

Sykes also won the combined team pursuit title, the scratch and elimination honours, and the 500m time trial (36.2sec) and team sprint.

Sykes describes herself as an over-thinker, but says a regular race routine helps ease her mind during high pressure moments on the track.

“Inside my mind, I know what to do. I know how to get out of situations, I know how to get out the gate – it’s just about using little techniques.

“When I get to the start gate I take a deep breath to centre myself to where I am and what I’m doing ... I guess you could say I engage the beast within me,” Sykes said.

Cashmere High student Meghan Baker impressed in the under-19 category at the national champs, winning four titles, while Canterbury’s Shaylah Sayers dominated the under-17 class with five titles.

Lily Keast won six titles in the under-15 class to cap off a superb effort from Canterbury.

Sykes will now turn her focus to the Oceania track championships in Brisbane from March 24-28.