Canterbury and Black Caps seamer Matt Henry breaks thumb

Matt Henry. Photo: Getty Images

Canterbury and Black Caps seamer Matt Henry has suffered an injury blow ahead of the upcoming international cricket season.

Henry has been ruled out of Canterbury's home Plunket Shield match tomorrow against the Firebirds after suffering a broken thumb at training yesterday.

Canterbury physio Tim Dovbysh said he is optimistic Henry will return in four to six weeks.

“Matt was unfortunately struck on the tip of the right thumb while batting in the nets,” he said.

“Matt got an X-ray immediately after training which confirmed the fracture.

“He’ll need a temporary rest from bowling but will still add value to the team at trainings and will start bowling when able.”

Henry will join fellow Black Cap Henry Nicholls on the side lines after he was also ruled out due to injury.

Henry’s misfortune provides an opportunity for newly contracted right-hand Canterbury batsman Tyler Lortan who has been added to the squad.

The South African born 28-year old is the only change to the side that defeated the Firebirds by eight wickets in their season opener last week.

Canterbury coach Peter Fulton said Lortan’s hard work has earnt him a call up.

“Lortan has been training really well and he’s had an impressive preseason,” Fulton said.

“With a new wicket at Hagley Oval and some bad weather around, Lortan gives us the option to potentially play an extra batsman.”

After the defeat at the Basin Reserve, Fulton knows the Firebirds will be a tougher beast this week.

“It will be a good challenge for us to test ourselves and try and put our stamp on the game,” he said.

“If we can get on top early in day one, that should hold us in good stead.”

Play is due to get under way from 10.30am at Hagley Oval on Wednesday. With the embankment closed due to construction, the Hadlee Pavilion will be open to the public for free.

Canterbury men’s squad for Plunket Shield round two, October 28-31.

Cole McConchie (c)

Chad Bowes

Leo Carter

Cam Fletcher (wk)

Tom Latham

Tyler Lortan

Ken McClure

Daryl Mitchell

Edward Nuttall

Fraser Sheat

Theo Van Woerkom

Will Williams

Follow the match at scoring.nzc.nz or via the NZC App.