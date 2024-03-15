Defending champs eye second two-day title

Burnside captain Matt Hay is aiming to lead the side to their first ‘double’ since 1992. PHOTO: MIKE HARVEY ​

A second Christchurch Metro two-day title in as many years is within touching distance for Burnside West Uni ahead of the final round of the season starting on Saturday.

They come into the round on 106.9 competition points, clear of Lancaster Park in second on 90.

The points mean that barring a calamitous loss against Sydenham for Burnside and a huge win for Park in their match against East Shirley, Burnside will be crowned champions again.

Captain Matt Hay said going back-to-back is an exciting prospect.

“We’ve worked really hard to put ourselves in this situation.

“We had a really good pre-season and then we’ve won five out of six outright and narrowly missed out against Lancaster Park on doing that, so we’re in a good position.”

Having already won the one-day competition, a second trophy this season would be rare for Burnside – they last won the double in 1992.

Hay said doing it again would mean a lot to the club.

“I know it’d be huge for the playing group, but there’s a lot of people at the club that put a lot of work in behind the scenes.

“I think it would be really rewarding and a massive achievement for everyone involved in the club.”

Standing in their way is Sydenham, who are unbeaten but have only won three games outright.

Lancaster Park will host sixth-placed East Shirley at St Albans Park and will be looking for a dominant win to give them as great a chance as possible of overhauling Burnside.