Chapman century drives NZ to victory over Pakistan

Mark Chapman of New Zealand walks of out for 132 runs during the 1st ODI International Cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan. Photo: Getty Images

A blistering near double century stand has helped a new-look Black Caps side handily defeat Pakistan in the opening ODI in Napier by 73 runs.

Batting first, the Black Caps have compiled 344/9 at McLean Park on the back of a record 199 run partnership between Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell, Chapman blasting 132.

While looking threatening at stages during the chase, a nightmare lower order collapse of six for 22, gave New Zealand a comfortable win to open the series.

After struggling early on and reduced to 50/3, Chapman and Mitchell combined to well and truly wrestle back momentum.

Chapman would go on to score his highest one-day total with 132, Mitchell contributing 75.

Debutant Muhammad Abbas then iced the innings with a flourishing fifty from just 26 balls, holding out on the last delivery of an eventful fifty overs in Napier.

Pakistan reached 83 before the loss of their first wicket, Usman Khan out to the bowling of Nathan Smith for a brisk 39.

New Zealand's skipper removed his opening partner just a few overs later as Abdullah Shafique fell for 36 to bring together Pakistan's two premier batters.

Mohammad Rizwan became the third Pakistan player to be dismissed in the thirties, nicking behind to give Abbas his first international wicket.

With the total suddenly looking within reach, Will O'Rourke took the prized wicket of Babar Azam for 78, leaving the visitors needing 96 for 68.

With Salman Agha needing the support of his bowlers at the other end, they couldn't rise to the task, the tail producing scores of 1, 0, 0, 1, 1, Nathan Smith finishing with figures of 4/60.