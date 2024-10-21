Cricket club struggling after Hagley Oval departure

Without a pitch to play on, Riccarton Cricket Club has been forced to relocate games to Upper Riccarton Domain, leaving their clubrooms at Hagley Park to be used only for post-match functions. Photo: Supplied

Nestled in the northwestern corner of Hagley Oval, the Riccarton Cricket Club has long been a haven for enthusiasts of the sport since it was founded in 1905.

The club has a proud history of producing international cricketers, including Dick Motz, David Stead, Lesley Murdoch and, more recently, Black Caps coach Gary Stead and Canterbury captain Cole McConchie.

Today, however, it finds itself on shaky footing, with financial challenges threatening its existence.

The redevelopment of Hagley Oval into the primary venue for domestic and international cricket in Canterbury has had a profound effect on the surrounding clubs, including Riccarton.

Without a field to play on, the club has had to relocate 4km away to Upper Riccarton Domain.

This arrangement means they lack changing sheds and must travel the same distance back for post-match functions.

Plans for a joint facility at the domain with the Riccarton Tennis Club and FC Twenty 11 football club have been in the works for some time, but substantial financial hurdles persist.

The three sports clubs have established a charitable trust, Riccarton Sports Hub Trust, to assist with raising the funds needed for the facility’s development.

Tony Milne.

“We had to rely on raising significant funds, but none of us had the necessary financial resources,” said club spokesperson Tony Milne, referring to the roughly $1 million needed for a new pavilion shared by the three clubs, as well as the construction of a new all-weather tennis court and floodlighting.

“It’s a substantial amount of money, and we simply don’t have it,” Milne said.

“Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much interest from others in helping us secure those funds.

“While I understand that it’s ultimately our responsibility, it’s frustrating given what we’ve sacrificed.”

The $1 million budget covers the new pavilion and enhancements for the tennis facilities.

Additionally, the Christchurch City Council Endowment Fund has granted $70,000 to the trust, however, these funds cannot be released until the clubs secure a ground lease.

This lease will only be issued once the trust can demonstrate how the remaining $1 million will be funded.

Despite praising the development of Hagley Oval, Milne said it has cast a long shadow over clubs like Riccarton.

“For us, we are trying to avoid the slow death of a good cricket club.”

Darrin Entwistle.

Men’s premier coach Darrin Entwistle said the club has lost players because they don’t have adequate training facilities.

“Many have chosen to leave for clubs that provide more stability and better amenities. It’s been intensely frustrating.”

This has ultimately led to declines in morale and performance, with the men’s team relegated from the premier division in 2022 and a steady loss of women’s and youth teams since the relocation.

“We’re in the right part of town for what our club represents, but the missing element is money,” Milne said.

These additional costs complicate an already challenging financial situation for the cricket club.

They have raised more than $50,000 to set up new grass training wickets at Upper Riccarton Domain and need to generate more than $25,000 a season to maintain the block.

The pavilion was relocated to where it is now in the early 1950s. Photo: Supplied

City council recreation and sports services manager David Bailey said the proposed new club was put on hold “due to current funding challenges’’.

“We have invested considerable energy in supporting the Riccarton Cricket Club and helping them develop their vision for Upper Riccarton Domain.

“Our team has assisted them with the concepts, particularly in relation to planning around the trees,” he said.

Despite backing from the council, Milne noted “10 years later, and it’s still a great concept that’s never gone anywhere."