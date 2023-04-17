Kings batsman, Magicians all-rounder claim Canterbury Cricket awards

Chad Bowes was recognised at the Canterbury Cricket awards. Photo: Getty Images

Kate Anderson and Chad Bowes were among the big winners at the recent Canterbury Cricket awards, taking home three major accolades.

The event at the Ara Institute of Canterbury’s city campus wrapped up a successful season for both the men’s and women’s teams.

Anderson took out the Magicians batter and player of the year and was also voted by her fellow teammates as the player’s player of the year.

Her 95-run cameo in the Super Smash final in February won the vote to be the supporter’s performance of the year.

Bowes, who made his Black Caps debut recently, was named Canterbury Kings’ batter and player of the year and was also voted player’s player of the year.

Kate Anderson's 95 in the Super Smash final in February was voted the supporter's performance of the year. Photo: Ash Wanasinghe

Anderson scored 536 runs in the 2022/23 Super Smash at an average of 59.56, while Bowes was a standout for Canterbury in all three formats – scoring a total of 1011 runs.

Will O’Rourke was rewarded for taking 25 wickets in the Super Smash and Ford Trophy with the Kings’ bowler of the year title.

Gabby Sullivan won the same award for the Magicians after taking 21 wickets in the Super Smash competition – the most of any bowler.

Retiring Canterbury legends Amy Satterthwaite and Todd Astle were also recognised by former teammates, coaches and family.

The event concluded a season that saw Canterbury make four different finals in the men’s and women’s competitions.

Retiring Canterbury Magician and former White Fern Amy Satterthwaite was honoured at the awards. Photo: Ash Wanasinghe

Satterthwaite led the Magicians to her sixth and final Super Smash title in February, where she took off the bails for a run out to take the final wicket of the game.

The Magicians also made the Hallyburton Johnson Shield final, while the Kings qualified for the men’s Super Smash final for a second consecutive year.

The men continued their form into the one-day format, making the Ford Trophy final which they lost to the Central Stags.

Full list of awards:

Age Group Bowler’s & Batter’s of the Year

Under 17 men: Toby Robinson & Ben Trillo

Under 19 men: Chris Ellison & Devon Flannery

Under 19 women: Boadicea Lynch & Izzy Sharp

Special Awards

Rhys Mariu - 112 v Wellington

Lea Tahuhu 5/24 v Auckland

Leo Carter - 104 v Otago

Kate Anderson - 141 v Central Hinds

Sarah Asmussen - 5/35 v Central Hinds

Sarah Asmussen - 5/17 v Otago

Amy Satterthwaite - 100 T20 appearances for Canterbury

Henry Shipley - 6/40 v Wellington

Henry Shipley - Maiden International Call Up

Chad Bowes - Maiden International Call Up

Magicians bowler of the year: Gabby Sullivan

Kings bowler of the year: Will ‘Rourke

Magicians batter of the year: Kate Anderson

Men’s batter of the year: Chad Bowes

Supporters Performance: Kate Anderson 95 (62)

Magicians player’s player of the year: Kate Anderson

Men’s player’s player of the year: Chad Bowes

Magicians player of the year: Kate Anderson

Men’s player of the year: Chad Bowes