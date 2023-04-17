Kings batsman, Magicians all-rounder claim Canterbury Cricket awards

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The event at the Ara Institute of Canterbury’s city campus wrapped up a successful season for both the men’s and women’s teams.
Anderson took out the Magicians batter and player of the year and was also voted by her fellow teammates as the player’s player of the year.
Her 95-run cameo in the Super Smash final in February won the vote to be the supporter’s performance of the year.
Bowes, who made his Black Caps debut recently, was named Canterbury Kings’ batter and player of the year and was also voted player’s player of the year.
Will O’Rourke was rewarded for taking 25 wickets in the Super Smash and Ford Trophy with the Kings’ bowler of the year title.
Gabby Sullivan won the same award for the Magicians after taking 21 wickets in the Super Smash competition – the most of any bowler.
Retiring Canterbury legends Amy Satterthwaite and Todd Astle were also recognised by former teammates, coaches and family.
The event concluded a season that saw Canterbury make four different finals in the men’s and women’s competitions.
The Magicians also made the Hallyburton Johnson Shield final, while the Kings qualified for the men’s Super Smash final for a second consecutive year.
The men continued their form into the one-day format, making the Ford Trophy final which they lost to the Central Stags.
Full list of awards:
Age Group Bowler’s & Batter’s of the Year
Under 17 men: Toby Robinson & Ben Trillo
Under 19 men: Chris Ellison & Devon Flannery
Under 19 women: Boadicea Lynch & Izzy Sharp
Special Awards
Rhys Mariu - 112 v Wellington
Lea Tahuhu 5/24 v Auckland
Leo Carter - 104 v Otago
Kate Anderson - 141 v Central Hinds
Sarah Asmussen - 5/35 v Central Hinds
Sarah Asmussen - 5/17 v Otago
Amy Satterthwaite - 100 T20 appearances for Canterbury
Henry Shipley - 6/40 v Wellington
Henry Shipley - Maiden International Call Up
Chad Bowes - Maiden International Call Up
Magicians bowler of the year: Gabby Sullivan
Kings bowler of the year: Will ‘Rourke
Magicians batter of the year: Kate Anderson
Men’s batter of the year: Chad Bowes
Supporters Performance: Kate Anderson 95 (62)
Magicians player’s player of the year: Kate Anderson
Men’s player’s player of the year: Chad Bowes
Magicians player of the year: Kate Anderson
Men’s player of the year: Chad Bowes