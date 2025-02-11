Red-hot Cantabs hit big centuries

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Matt Boyle and Cole McConchie have continued their prodigious domestic white ball cricket form with a record-breaking one-day partnership for Canterbury.
Boyle struck 131 off 124 balls and captain McConchie 130 off 131 balls - both posting maiden List A one-day centuries - as the pair helped the Ford Trophy leaders crush the Wellington Firebirds by 79 runs in Christchurch on Monday.
Their partnership of 226 was the highest fourth-wicket stand in New Zealand men's one-day cricket history as the home side powered to 321-5 at Hagley Oval.
Wellington responded with 242 all out - with captain Nick Kelly's 118 off 99 balls scored in vain.
It was a continuation of a golden summer for tall left-hander Boyle, who was the breakout start of the men's Super Smash T20 league, topping the run-scoring list with 377 runs in 11 innings at an average of 37.70 and a strike rate of 156.43.
The 22-year-old is the son of Justin Boyle, who played for both Canterbury and Wellington.