Red-hot Cantabs hit big centuries

Matt Boyle and Cole McConchie have continued their prodigious domestic white ball cricket form with a record-breaking one-day partnership for Canterbury.

Boyle struck 131 off 124 balls and captain McConchie 130 off 131 balls - both posting maiden List A one-day centuries - as the pair helped the Ford Trophy leaders crush the Wellington Firebirds by 79 runs in Christchurch on Monday.

Their partnership of 226 was the highest fourth-wicket stand in New Zealand men's one-day cricket history as the home side powered to 321-5 at Hagley Oval.

Wellington responded with 242 all out - with captain Nick Kelly's 118 off 99 balls scored in vain.

It was a continuation of a golden summer for tall left-hander Boyle, who was the breakout start of the men's Super Smash T20 league, topping the run-scoring list with 377 runs in 11 innings at an average of 37.70 and a strike rate of 156.43.

The 22-year-old is the son of Justin Boyle, who played for both Canterbury and Wellington.