Cashmere Technical striker in battle for golden boot

Cashmere Technical may only be playing for pride in their final National League match - but one player is fighting to put his name in the record books.

Garbhan Coughlan tops the golden boot standings with seven goals, level with Birkenhead United’s Monty Patterson, and one ahead of Patterson’s teammate Daniel Bunch, and Coastal Spirit’s David Yoo and Alex Steinwascher.

It sets up a potentially golden boot-deciding match between Tech and Birkenhead at Ngā Puna Wai on Saturday.

Tech are unbeaten at the ground following a draw with Coastal Spirit and Saturday’s 1-0 win over Eastern Suburbs.

Tech, alongside Christchurch rivals Coastal Spirit - who went down 2-1 to Birkenhead on Sunday - are out of the running to make the grand final, but they could play spoilsport to their opponents.

Birkenhead top the table with Auckland City, Coastal’s opponents on Sunday, in second. However, a loss could see either side overtaken.

Canterbury United Pride were knocked out of contention in the women’s competition despite beating Central Football 2-1 on Saturday – Waterside Karori’s win over West Coast Rangers putting them out of reach.

The Pride needed to win and have other results go their way to finish in the top two, but now the best finish they can finish is third.

They take on Auckland’s Western Springs at English Park at 3pm on Saturday.

National League points

Men: Birkenhead Utd 17; Auckland City 16; Western Springs 15; Napier CR 14; Phoenix Res. 13; Wgtn Olympic 11; Coastal 11; Cash Tech 9; Eastern Suburbs 5; Western Suburbs 1

Women: Auckland Utd 22; Waterside Karori 18; Eastern Suburbs 14; Canty Utd Pride 13; Western Springs 11; West Coast 11; Wgtn Utd 10; Southern Utd 8; Phoenix Res. 4; Central 0