Christchurch United teen picked up by European club

Oscar Obel-Hall. Photo: Supplied

Young Christchurch United prodigy Oscar Obel-Hall is flying to Denmark this week to join Superliga club, Esbjerg fB, and fulfill his dream of playing for a European club.

Obel-Hall only turned 16 in May and is considered one of the biggest football talents to come out of Canterbury in recent years.

New Zealand players usually do not to get a foot in the door at European clubs at such a young age, but Obel-Hall’s dual Danish citizenship enables him to compete as a local player.

"I feel super-lucky," said Obel-Hall, whose Danish mother Camilla will travel with him to help him get set up.

"That Danish passport is definitely my golden ticket."

"Once I am all sorted with my apartment and with a new school, my mum will head back to New Zealand and I will be looking after myself.

"It will be a great experience,” said the teenager, who has played in the Christchurch United first team under former All Whites star Danny Halligan for the past two seasons, regularly competing in the Mainland Premier League.

Obel-Hall last year trialled at professional clubs in Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark, and went back this year to Winston Reid’s former club, FC Midtjylland, which were interested in signing him.

"Unfortunately, they had no spots left on their roster but recommended me to Esbjerg fB," Obel-Hall said.

He will initially join the club’s under-17 squad and can’t wait to test himself against his peers on a day-to-day basis.