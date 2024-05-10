Christchurch United not taking second-tier cup opponents lightly

Christchurch United’s Joel Peterson tussles with Coastal Spirit captain Joe Hoole. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Christchurch United will look to bounce back from their shock loss to Coastal Spirit when they open their Chatham Cup defence at home against second-tier premiership side Western AFC at home on Friday night.

On paper, Western should be easy-beats – their last league win came in August 2022 and last weekend they lost 4-0 to United’s under-20 side – but United head coach Ryan Edwards said they would still be wary.

“I think the main threat will probably be the little moments where they can catch us out, so set pieces and in transition.’’

Edwards said his side lost control of the game against Coastal when two late goals consigned them to a 3-2 defeat at home, their first of the season.

“We just started getting deeper and deeper as teams do when they try to hold on to the lead, and as that happened, their pressure just ramped up,” he said.

United are the defending Chatham Cup winners after beating Melville United in last year’s final, but the 2024 squad has seen major changes.

Just eight of the 20 first-team players featured in the cup competition last year.

Edwards said his side is trying to forge their own path.

“That team’s journey last year was quite removed from what our current environment is. It feels like a completely new team.

“It was the club that got the trophy last year, not the team, if that makes sense.”

But having players with winning experience in the group is helpful – Edwards himself also won the cup during his time as a player at Wellington Olympic.

“It matters a lot, especially as you go through the rounds. It helps with setting the mindset. My experience with the cup was that mindset was everything.”

The other Chatham Cup games this weekend see Southern League rivals Ferrymead Bays and Selwyn United meet on Saturday – the sides played last weekend in the league with Bays winning 3-2.

Premiership sides Waimak United and Halswell United come up against top-flight teams Universities and Nomads respectively.

Southern League table-toppers Cashmere Tech host Burwood who are winless in the premiership before Coastal play FC Twenty11 on Sunday.

Southern League round 6

Dunedin CR 3 FC Twenty11 1

Nomads 2 Nelson Suburbs 0

Ferrymead Bays 3 Selwyn Utd 2

Christchurch Utd 2 Coastal Spirit 3

Universities 0 Cashmere Tech 7

Chatham Cup round 1

Christchurch Utd v Western, United Sports Centre, 7pm Fri

Waimak Utd v Universities, Kendall Park, 2pm Sat

Nomads v Halswell Utd, Tulett Park, 2pm Sat

Cashmere Tech v Burwood, Garrick Park, 2.30pm Sat

Selwyn Utd v Ferrymead Bays, Foster Park, 3pm Sat

Coastal Spirit v FC Twenty11, 11am Sun

Southern League points

Cash Tech 16; Chch Utd 15; Coastal 14; Nelson 10; Bays 10; Nomads 10; Dunedin 7; Selwyn 4; Uni 0; FC Twenty11 0