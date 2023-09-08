Christchurch United on verge of league and cup double

Eddie Wilkinson scored Christchurch United's only goal in their 3-1 loss to Cashmere Technical. Photo: Jim Watts Photography

Winning the Chatham Cup for the first time since 1991 should be more than enough motivation for Christchurch United when they face Melville in the final on Sunday.

United suffered their first loss of the season over the weekend, going down to rivals Cashmere Technical 3-1 in the final round of the Southern League.

Paul Ifill.

Head coach Paul Ifill said Technical was a good test for his team as they prepare to take on the Hamilton side in the final at North Harbour Stadium.

“Obviously it was disappointing to lose against our big rivals (Technical) but, ultimately, I’m pleased that we go into the final with a full squad to pick from (and) no injuries or suspensions,” he said.

“(The loss) was a timely reminder that we’re not invincible and the players are fully-focused on bringing the Chatham Cup trophy back to Christchurch.”

United go into Sunday’s match with the Southern League title already in the bag.

Melville were runners-up in 2003 and 2019. They finished fifth in the National League last season.

United were unable to finish their Southern League campaign unbeaten last Sunday after Technical started with a bang when Luke Tongue scored in the 11th minute.

United striker Eddie Wilkinson (right) found the back of the net for their only goal, while Lyle Matthysen and Lachie McIsaac scored for Technical.

United playmakers Wilkinson and Sam Philip, who won the league’s golden boot, will expect more minutes in the final after being subbed off early against Technical.

United and Technical will meet again in the English Cup final on September 16 before the National League starts next month.

Meanwhile, Hurley Challenge Shield holders Coastal Spirit claimed third-place on the league table with 31 points, despite a 5-0 loss to Dunedin City Royals over the weekend.

Ferrymead Bays edged out Green Island 2-1 to finish on 29 points, level with Dunedin, but in fifth due to their negative points differential.

Despite their first loss of the season on Sunday, Christchurch United claimed the Southern League title for the second year in a row this season. Photo: Southern League

A late onslaught of goals in Nomads 3-0 win over Selwyn United meant they finished seventh for the second season in a row.

It has been a much-improved season for Nomads who racked up seven wins compared to four last year.

Promoted FC Twenty 11 could not cap off their season with a win against Nelson Suburbs, going down 3-1.

New World men’s premiership champions University of Canterbury will take part in a series of playoff games to determine who will get promoted.

Meanwhile, Technical’s women’s team wrapped up the Reta Fitzgerald Cup by defeating FC Nomads 4-0 in the final on Sunday.

Tickets for the Chatham Cup (4pm kickoff) final can be bought at Ticketek for $15. Children under-16 are free

Southern League final table

1. Christchurch United (49)

2. Cashmere Technical (42)

3. Coastal Spirit (31)

4. Dunedin City Royals (29)

5. Ferrymead Bays (29)

6. Nelson Suburbs (25)

7. Nomads (23)

8. Green Island (16)

9. Selwyn United (10)

10. FC Twenty 11 (6)