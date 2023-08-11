Coastal must win to keep National League hopes alive

Coastal Spirit will look to stomp out a series of impressive results to end the season, starting with a win against Nomads on Saturday, after their promising winning streak ended on Saturday.

Now seven points behind the second-placed Cashmere Technical, Coastal need to win all four of their remaining games to have a chance at qualifying for the National League.

They will be favourites to beat Nomads, who sit seventh with 17 points. But Nomads will be brimming with confidence after a solid 2-1 win over Green Island last week.

A 3-2 loss to Nelson Suburbs at the weekend saw Coastal bumped to fourth-place ahead of this weekend’s round 15 clash. Coastal were lucky to avoid a larger loss after a red card was handed to Roque Fuentes-Salinas in the 67th-minute.

It was Coastal’s first loss since June, and marked the end of a three-game winning streak for the side. Despite an own-goal in the 24th-minute, Nomads managed to gain a much-needed three points after goals to Luca MacLeod-Watt and Lorenzo Gauci.

Struggling Selwyn United take on Green Island on Saturday after a 3-1 loss to Technical. Selwyn failed to challenge Technical in the first half, with Technical netting three goals in the first 28 minutes.

Jamie Carrodus managed to score for Selwyn in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to see Selwyn move up the standings. Technical will need a dominant win over Dunedin on Saturday to keep both the Royals and Coastal at arm’s length.

Christchurch United’s Cameron Lindsay leaps through the air in his team’s 3-0 win over Ferrymead Bays. Photo: Jim Watts Photography

Meanwhile, Christchurch United travel to Saxton Fields to take on Nelson Suburbs on Sunday.

Ferrymead Bays FC showed signs of promise against United on Friday but lost 3-0.

Bays will be expected to win when they host FC Twenty 11 on Saturday.

Despite having several shots at goal, FC were dominated by Dunedin’s spectacular attack last weekend and lost 7-0. Wins in the last four rounds would see FC avoid relegation.